Martin Luther King Jr. honored across the state

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is considered a day of service, one where those who serve their community showcase their brightest lights.

That happened in Fond du Lac, where government officials, law enforcement and members of the public gathered at the Fond du Lac City/County Government Center to commemorate the teachings of Dr. King.

It was the chief of the North Fond du Lac Police Department who explained that a community can only be measured by those within it.

“Our unity today is shining a light. A light, not only intended to drive out the darkness, but a light to make evident our unity, our community,” Police Chief Darren Pautsch said.

Lawrence University in Appleton held its 32nd annual ceremony honoring those in the community who lead using Dr. King’s example.

Cainan Davenport, co-founder of Taperz Barber Shop and the organizer of Appleton’s first back-to-school block party, believes Appleton and the Fox Cities are moving in the right direction.

“I’d like to thank the city of Appleton and the entire community we serve. I feel the love and support growing in this community, and if we continue to work together, it could be a model for what our country should look like,” Davenport said.

In Madison, Gov. Tony Evers and state leaders gathered at the Capitol for the 42nd annual remembrance of the iconic civil rights leader.

Evers says the state will work to create a more just and equitable place for everyone.

“Just as Dr. King fought tirelessly for justice, inclusion, and the equal rights of all people, today we affirm ourselves of that commitment, both as individuals and a state,” the governor said.

People from all walks of life come together on this day of service to help improve lives, bridge social barriers, and move our nation closer to the beloved nation Dr. King once envisioned.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.