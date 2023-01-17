Martin Luther King Jr. honored across the state

A day of service reminding us to work together to create a nation of equality for all that Dr. King envisioned.
By Scott Koral
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is considered a day of service, one where those who serve their community showcase their brightest lights.

That happened in Fond du Lac, where government officials, law enforcement and members of the public gathered at the Fond du Lac City/County Government Center to commemorate the teachings of Dr. King.

It was the chief of the North Fond du Lac Police Department who explained that a community can only be measured by those within it.

“Our unity today is shining a light. A light, not only intended to drive out the darkness, but a light to make evident our unity, our community,” Police Chief Darren Pautsch said.

Lawrence University in Appleton held its 32nd annual ceremony honoring those in the community who lead using Dr. King’s example.

Cainan Davenport, co-founder of Taperz Barber Shop and the organizer of Appleton’s first back-to-school block party, believes Appleton and the Fox Cities are moving in the right direction.

“I’d like to thank the city of Appleton and the entire community we serve. I feel the love and support growing in this community, and if we continue to work together, it could be a model for what our country should look like,” Davenport said.

In Madison, Gov. Tony Evers and state leaders gathered at the Capitol for the 42nd annual remembrance of the iconic civil rights leader.

Evers says the state will work to create a more just and equitable place for everyone.

“Just as Dr. King fought tirelessly for justice, inclusion, and the equal rights of all people, today we affirm ourselves of that commitment, both as individuals and a state,” the governor said.

People from all walks of life come together on this day of service to help improve lives, bridge social barriers, and move our nation closer to the beloved nation Dr. King once envisioned.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond

Latest News

MLK Day ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda
Martin Luther King Jr. honored across the state
Green Bay Conservation Corps volunteers cut down invasive buckthorn along the West Side Trail
Conservation Corps coordinators volunteer cleanup for MLK Day
Brody Enli, 13, of Oshkosh, shows some of the donations resulting from his annual Christmas...
Brody’s Christmas lights makes the coming year brighter for others
Military groups are having a difficult time recruiting new veterans to volunteer for honor...
Local Veteran Organizations looking for Honor Guard volunteers