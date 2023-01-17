Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

Latest News

The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Macht Village statement
WATCH: Macht opening at new location after fire
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet
The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’