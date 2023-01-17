Man arrested after chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man was arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday.

At about 12:42 a.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on I-41 northbound in the area of County Highway B in the Town of Byron. The suspect exited on County B and the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren.

The suspect, a Milwaukee man, continued through a stop sign at the top of the ramp and got back on I-41 northbound.

“The suspect vehicle increased its speed and continued to resist the deputy’s attempts to stop the vehicle. The deputy attained a license plate for the suspect vehicle; Department of Transportation records indicated that the plates did not belong to any vehicle,” says Sgt. Paul Metzger.

The suspect continued to Highway 151 and then back to I-41 southbound before getting off on County Highway B.

Officers did a pit maneuver, which caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle. Deputies blocked the suspect on the bridge over I-41.

Investigators say he refused orders to get out of his vehicle. Deputies were able to get him out through the driver’s side window.

The suspect complained of difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He did not suffer injuries in the pit maneuver, officials say.

The chase lasted 9.5 miles. Two Fond du Lac County cruisers sustained minor damage in the pit maneuver.

No deputies were hurt.

Deputies say the man was on felony probation for a case of hit and run causing injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon.

He had an active warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Fond du Lac County officials are recommending charges of felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver’s license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana.

The man’s name was not released.

