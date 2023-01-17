Local Veteran Organizations looking for Honor Guard volunteers

Groups like the VFW says younger veterans are busy with families and careers
By Emily Beier
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local military and police Honor Guard organizations are seeing a trend with a decline in volunteers.

Often times they can be seen at local parades, fundraisers and funerals for military honors.

“Labor Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, a lot of times on Memorial Day, they’ll do some type of 21 gun salute for soldiers who have died,” explained Dan Hoernke, the Community Liaison Officer for the Menasha Police Department.

Local veteran and police honor guards are volunteer-based and have seen a decline in volunteers over the last couple of years. For the Police Honor Guard, Hoernke says it may be due to other active police officers not knowing about the opportunity to volunteer, while for military, many veterans are aging out of being able to volunteer.

“We had a VFW post in Neenah too, but it folded,” explained Jim Meinke, the Senior Vice Commander. “Sometimes it’s hard to replenish because younger veterans are busy with families and stuff and they don’t have the time or they’re working during the day and if funerals are during the day or can’t make it, we usually contact them for Saturday and Sunday funerals.”

Meinke says connecting with your local veterans organization is not just to be involved with Honor Guard, but also to connect for support or make sure veterans are aware of all of their military benefits.

