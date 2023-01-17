Give Big Green Bay non-profit recipients announced for this year’s fundraising event

45 local non-profits participating in the 24-hour fundraising challenge
45 local non-profits participating in the 24-hour fundraising challenge(WBAY)
By Emily Beier
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation revealed the non-profit recipients for Give BIG Green Bay which takes place this year starting at 12 p.m. February 21, 2023 until 12 p.m. February 22, 2023.

The sixth annual giving day highlights nonprofit organizations that are working to improve life in our community.

Here is a link to the non-profits for 2023.

Last February, more than $2.47 million was raised in 24 hours through the generosity of 4,391 donors. More than 44% of these donors self-identified as a new contributor to an organization they supported.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

Latest News

Gov. Evers, Democrats call for advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban on...
Evers call for Wisconsin abortion referendum quickly rejected
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (file image)
Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector
January 17 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm
A vehicle swerves around a school bus in a close call.
Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus