Give Big Green Bay non-profit recipients announced for this year’s fundraising event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation revealed the non-profit recipients for Give BIG Green Bay which takes place this year starting at 12 p.m. February 21, 2023 until 12 p.m. February 22, 2023.

The sixth annual giving day highlights nonprofit organizations that are working to improve life in our community.

Here is a link to the non-profits for 2023.

Last February, more than $2.47 million was raised in 24 hours through the generosity of 4,391 donors. More than 44% of these donors self-identified as a new contributor to an organization they supported.

