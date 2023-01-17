Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building

Fire at a laundromat building in Manitowoc.
Fire at a laundromat building in Manitowoc.(Manitowoc Fire and Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday.

At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets.

Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says the flames were coming from a ventilation pipe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Manitowoc Fire received help from Branch Fire/EMS, County Rescue EMS, Newton Fire, Rockwood Fire, Silver Creek Fire, City of Two Rivers EMS, Valder Fire and EMS, Manitowoc Police Department, MPU, and the Joint Dispatch Center.

