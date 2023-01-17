D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School.

As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.

The criminal complaint against Charlotte Fletcher, 37, of Oshkosh, reveals for the first time some students were evacuated to Oaklawn Elementary School during the disturbance. It also says some parents showed up after hearing about it, wanting to take their children out of school early -- they too were upset and yelling at officers, resulting in students being dismissed late.

According to the complaint, the school couldn’t reach the mother of one of the students in the earlier fight and reached the aunt, but couldn’t share information with her. A short time later, six people showed up at the main entrance to the school, upset and yelling and wanting to be let inside. The school resource officer went out through a different door to speak with them, but they continued yelling and made disparaging remarks about school staff.

When their student came to the entrance, the group pushed their way inside being “very loud and boisterous” and ignoring staff members telling them they can’t be in the school. Instead, they tried to work their way deeper inside and headed for the stairs to the gym. The school resource officer called for backup, and uniformed officers and detectives began arriving at the school.

The complaint says Fletcher was “being very loud and profane... in the hallway.” The complaint says officers struggled to get the family to comply even after warning them they were being arrested for disorderly conduct. Police also threatened to use a stun gun on one of them who was resisting being taken into custody. During the fight, the dean of students was hit in the side of the face, but surveillance video didn’t show who struck him.

Fletcher is charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer, both misdemeanors. She appeared in Winnebago County court on Tuesday and was ordered not to have any contact with Merrill Middle School, its staff, or any school-related functions. She’ll enter a plea to the charges in February. Combined, they carry up to a year in jail and $11,000 in fines.

Action 2 News is not identifying the other 5 because they have not been charged.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.