Andrew Clark gets life plus 2 years for Omro double murder and coverup

Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man convicted of killing a woman and man in Omro then setting the house on fire was sentenced Tuesday in Winnebago County.

A jury found that Andrew Clark shot and killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a home on Elo Road on October 21, 2020.

Clark was given two life sentences for the charges of first-degree intentional homicide, with no chance for parole. He’ll serve the sentences simultaneously, online court records show.

On top of them, the judge sentenced Clark to 2 years in prison for mutilating a corpse, which was added to the end of his concurrent life sentences in case he’s released on the murder convictions.

Prosecutors alleged Clark called 911 to report the fire and claimed someone broke into the house, but investigators found towels and rags soaked with an accelerant along with a candle near the bodies.

Prosecutors also said Clark tried to establish an alibi by going to a bar with security cameras which showed him drinking with another man. That man told investigators he feared for his life if he didn’t cooperate with Clark.

Online records show Clark intends to appeal. A hearing on that is scheduled in April.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

Latest News

bird feeder
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise
Silhouettes representing crime victims are part of a display at the Fond du Lac County courthouse
DEBRIEF: Courthouse raises awareness of Marsy's Law
Rodeway Inn in Grand Chute
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
Representatives of some of the non-profits that will receive a share of donations raised during...
Give Big Green Bay announces 45 non-profits for giant fundraiser
A car slides alongside a school bus that stopped to pick up a child, who got on the bus an...
Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus