Andrew Clark gets life plus 2 years for Omro double murder and coverup

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man convicted of killing a woman and man in Omro then setting the house on fire was sentenced Tuesday in Winnebago County.

A jury found that Andrew Clark shot and killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a home on Elo Road on October 21, 2020.

Clark was given two life sentences for the charges of first-degree intentional homicide, with no chance for parole. He’ll serve the sentences simultaneously, online court records show.

On top of them, the judge sentenced Clark to 2 years in prison for mutilating a corpse, which was added to the end of his concurrent life sentences in case he’s released on the murder convictions.

Prosecutors alleged Clark called 911 to report the fire and claimed someone broke into the house, but investigators found towels and rags soaked with an accelerant along with a candle near the bodies.

Prosecutors also said Clark tried to establish an alibi by going to a bar with security cameras which showed him drinking with another man. That man told investigators he feared for his life if he didn’t cooperate with Clark.

Online records show Clark intends to appeal. A hearing on that is scheduled in April.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.