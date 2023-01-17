2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Two children died in a house fire in Rutherford County. The fire started in the living room, causing extensive damage. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTIC, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two young children were killed in a house fire in North Carolina on Friday morning.

Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in Bostic.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see flames and smoke coming from the home.

A man who lived at the house arrived on the scene and told firefighters his grandchildren were trapped in a back bedroom. Fire crews were able to pull the children out of the home and immediately began performing CPR.

The two children, ages 2 and 3, were home alone when the fire started, according to Hamrick.

They were transported to Atrium Health Cleveland where they both died, Hamrick said.

The fire broke out in the living room near a couch, but the exact cause is still under investigation. The front half of the home suffered major fire damage and there is smoke damage throughout.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
A vehicle swerves around a school bus in a close call.
Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Greta Thunberg detained in Germany
Officials say that from their initial investigation, it appears two parties at the MLK Car Show...
Woman dies after shooting at MLK Day party in Florida
FILE - Actor Sally Field attends the premiere for "Spoiler Alert" in New York on Nov. 29, 2022.
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award