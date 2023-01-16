Woman killed in Marinette house fire identified

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The woman who died in a Marinette house fire on January 6 has been identified as Julie Ann Price.

Price, 54, was found in the ruins after crews responded to a fire on Terrace Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. a week ago Friday. Marinette police say preliminary results from an autopsy last week show she died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office.

Anyone who has information about the fire is asked to call the Marinette Police Department, (920) 732-5200.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.