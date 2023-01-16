Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating vandalism throughout the city’s Red Arrow Park.

Property was damaged and there was extensive graffiti in the skateboard park, Pollock Pool, and throughout the city park on N. Westfield St.

Police have information that several juveniles were involved. Officers are working to identify the individuals. Anyone with information that could help should call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700 and select option 1.

The police department is urging parents to remind their children to be respectful of property. “Repairs to fix damaged items can be very costly.”

