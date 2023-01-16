RAIN OR MIX INTO TUESDAY, BIGGER SNOW EVENT THURSDAY

Rain showers will continue this evening and tonight for most of northeast Wisconsin. The exception will be across the Northwoods from Rhinelander to Iron Mountain where it may stay just cold enough to support an icy glaze and up to 2″ of snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Florence, Forest, Onieda, and Vilas Counties. It’s going to be just too warm for any issues farther south.

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight (WBAY)

Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise tonight. Many spots may be in the upper 30s to around 40° by the Tuesday morning commute. These are just crazy low temperatures for January considering our average right now is only 11°! Temperatures should slowly cool Tuesday from near 40° in the morning to the mid 30s by late afternoon. Early day rain showers are expected to transition to a mix of rain & snow as the atmosphere cools down. No significant accumulation is expected due to the mild conditions.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

A more potent weather maker is headed our way for Wednesday night and Thursday. If you have been looking for snow then pay attention! This period is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for accumulating snow and travel trouble. Early projections suggest a chance at 3″ to 7″ of wet snow across most of our area. The heaviest snow may actually fall during the first half of Thursday with lingering lighter snow showers going into Thursday afternoon. We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast amounts and timing so stay tuned.

Thursday Snow (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ESE/W 3-10 MPH

TUESDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Light mix far NW? LOW: 37 (steady or slowly rising)

TUESDAY: Early showers. Mix of rain and snow later in the day. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow develops Wednesday night. HIGH: 34 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Accumulating wet snow. Turning breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery & cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing flakes or flurries. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flurries. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 32

