Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend.

Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the Township of Linwood. The caller reported a vehicle was partially submerged in a pond on the property.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was dead when authorities arrived.

According to a news release, the initial investigation indicates the vehicle had been submerged in the pond for several days and may have been driven into the pond intentionally. The investigation is ongoing and not considered to be suspicious.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Rudolph Fire Department, Rudolph EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department, Plover Fire Department, Portage County Ambulance, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

