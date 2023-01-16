Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WBAY) - Meijer announced it’s making changes to its loyalty program, known as mPerks.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer says with the enhanced mPerks, most purchases will earn points that can be applied to savings. Some purchases that don’t earn points include Instacart or Door Dash orders; alcohol; tobacco; gift, phone, or prepaid debit cards; lottery; postage; and entertainment tickets.

Each qualifying prescription filled will earn points instead of every 5 prescriptions. Exceptions include pseudoephedrine or ephedra products.

Customers will have 90 days to use points, twice as long as the current mPerks program.

The changes will roll out in southeastern Michigan this week and to other Midwest stores over the next six weeks.

Current mPerks members will have their unclaimed points and in-progress rewards, such as pharmacy credits, automatically transferred to the new program.

Meijer says millions of people use its digital coupon and rewards program, and in the first half of 2022, mPerks users saved more than $100 million on purchases. Meijer has 499 stores in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

“Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we’ve made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points,” Meijer Vice President of Customer Strategy Derek Steele said. “We want to ensure we’re continuing to provide personalized value while also making the experience fun and engaging.”

