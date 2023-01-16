Macht Village Programs hopes to open in new location Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A program serving kids with severe emotional and behavioral needs hopes to open its doors to them again this Wednesday, less than a week after a devastating fire destroyed its building.

CEO Tim Macht announced Monday that Macht Village Programs acquired a new facility Sunday and is hurriedly moving in. “It is our goal,” he wrote, “to be fully operational as early as Wednesday of this week, January 18.”

Macht expressed thanks to the Lawrence Fire Department and other first responders, and for the “tremendous outreach” by partners, local school districts, and the community, which led Macht to take possession of the new location (read the complete statement below).

The fire early last Thursday covered Interstate 41 in thick smoke and caused the roof of the building on a frontage road to collapse. Macht said he was grateful the firefighters’ actions protected neighboring buildings.

Fire investigators and insurance adjusters entered the rubble on Friday looking for the cause, which is still under investigation. They don’t think the cause was criminal in nature.

Action 2 News spoke with a family that credited Macht Village Programs with helping their son, who had been disruptive in school due to communication struggles. “I do fully trust the program that is Macht Village, that they’re going to come together real quick, because they are such a staple in our community, and they know how significant their program is,” mother Kayla Valdez told us.

Complete statement

“On Thursday morning of last week our Mid Valley Drive location in the Town of Lawrence was destroyed by fire. We are thankful that the facility was unoccupied at the time and that no one was injured. This building housed our main administrative office, our school program and space that we utilized for after school programming for the children we serve. We do not yet know the cause of the blaze and are proactively working with investigators as they conduct their review.

“We have been struck by the tremendous outreach we have received from our partners, local school districts and the community. Thanks to their efforts, we have identified a new location to continue the work we provide for children and young adults with emotional and behavioral struggles. We took possession of our new facility yesterday and are working feverishly to furnish the space. It is our goal to be fully operational as early as Wednesday of this week (January 18).

“This situation has made us thankful for the efforts of the first responders, led by the Town of Lawrence Fire Department and their peers. We are grateful that their actions contained the situation, which kept our neighbors safe.” - Tim Macht, J.D., CEO Macht Village Programs Inc.

