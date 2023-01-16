INTERVIEW: 2022 joins top 5 warmest years on record

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They say records were made to be broken, so talk about global warming may sound like a broken record. Globally, the last 9 years are the 9 warmest years on record.

Late last week, NASA released its annual report on global temperatures for 2022, which ranked as the 5th warmest year since records started being kept 140 years ago -- and the hottest year ever for China, France, Germany, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have been monitoring Earth for decades. They use thousands of measurements, including some from new satellites launched in 2022 for this purpose.

We were joined by NASA scientist (and Waukesha native) Michelle Thraller to explain why a rise of 2 degrees over 140 years is a big deal, why NASA has a close eye on ocean temperatures and the immediate impact ocean temperatures have on us, and what we should expect in 2023.

