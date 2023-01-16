Green Bay Equal Rights Commission finds housing inequality

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay’s Equal Rights Commission is meeting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to vote on a report that finds inequality in the city’s housing market.

The commission launched a series of public hearings last February, hearing from experts and community stakeholders on issues related to housing in Green Bay.

The report says African-Americans, immigrants and refugees, LGBTQ youth, and victims of domestic violence have a harder time than others finding high-quality, affordable housing. Action 2 News is attending the meeting and will have more details tonight.

The commission was created in the fall of 2021 through the Equal Rights ordinance with the aim of making the city more inclusive.

