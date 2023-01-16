Green Bay Conservation Corps Honors M.L.K with day of Service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A habitat restoration event took place to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, aiming to improve the community. The Green Bay Conservation Crew and community volunteers spent the morning chopping down an invasive species on the West Side trail.

Buckthorn is the tree species the crew spent the day getting rid of along the trail; its removal will allow native species to grow back.

The conservation Corps says, while habitat conservation projects may take a few years to complete, it will make local trails more functional for the community and wildlife.

The Green Bay Parks and Recreation Deputy Director, James Andersen, says this project is a way to brighten up the community for everyone to enjoy and commemorate Dr. King’s legacy.

“Martin Luther King Jr. once said ‘darkness cannot shed out darkness.’ So, we’re trying to create light,” said Andersen. “Once spring comes and this light starts getting in areas that have been consumed with invasive species, it will start sprouting up the native species and people will be able to enjoy those different plants.”

This is the first habitat restoration event to commemorate M.L.K day the Conservation Corps organized. They are planning more opportunities to restore the trails to their native plants and create an enjoyable space for the community.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.