A COLD RAIN FALLS ACROSS EASTERN WISCONSIN

Light freezing rain has been falling, mainly northwest of Shawano through the midday. Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation will make the roads slippery. Folks in these areas should also be careful walking on parking lots, sidewalks and driveways, as a glaze of ice may develop underneath your feet.

Meanwhile, across eastern Wisconsin, both air and pavement temperatures are above freezing. We’ll continue to see periods of rain and wet roads today. Our temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s with a breezy southeast wind. More scattered showers will continue through tonight.

Your Tuesday will be another wet day with scattered showers. The raindrops may switch to snowflakes late tomorrow as afternoon temperatures slowly fall through the 30s.

We’re also watching Thursday’s weather... Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. As we first alerted you last week, our next weathermaker will bring us an overdue round of accumulating snow. There’s some uncertainty of the exact details of this storm, as less snow may fall closer to the lakeshore. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if most of the area sees 3-7″ of snow from this winter storm system. Depending on the latest information we receive in the First Alert Weather Center, this snowfall range may go up, or down... Stay tuned!

WBAY First Alert Weather

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy and rainy. Light freezing rain FAR NORTHWEST. A bit breezy. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Wind weakens. Patchy fog late. LOW: 37 (steady)

TUESDAY: Scattered showers, then late flakes. Afternoon temps slowly fall. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Continued cloudy. Wet snow at night. HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Accumulating snow and wind. A wintry mix lakeside. Slippery travel. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flakes FAR NORTH. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit milder. HIGH: 31

