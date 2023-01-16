Brody’s Christmas lights makes the coming year brighter for others

Brody Enli, 13, uses the Christmas lights at his family's house to raise money for charity
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After the holidays, a local teenager is spreading cheer throughout the year.

For the past 7 years, Brody Enli of Oshkosh, who’s now 13, has been decorating the outside of his family home for Christmas. He used his bright talents to create Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity to raise money.

This Christmas he received a matching grant from U.S. Venture and other corporate donations, raising $4,532.59 for the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, which serves the kids of homeless or struggling families.

Monday, Brody delivered boxes of donations, coinciding with the Martin Luther King Day day of service.

Brody says he’s thankful for everyone who helps. “I just want to thank everyone that’s come to my show and everybody who’s donated. It wouldn’t be possible without the community.”

Since 2019, Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity has resulted in $12,700 in donations to Oshkosh charities, over 1,100 pounds of food for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry, and more than 1,100 books for children.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers assistant athletic trainer Erin Roberge.
Green Bay Packers hire franchise’s first female full-time athletic trainer
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
New WHO guidelines recommend more masking
Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
Aftermath of the fire at Macht Village Programs in Lawrence.
Fire chief: Drivers were stopping on I-41 to take pictures of Macht Village fire
One killed in rollover crash
Speed and Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Marinette County crash

Latest News

Featured Links
Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Brown County
‘Reaching for the mountaintops:’ Brown County holds annual MLK celebration
January 13 Birthday Club
January 13 Birthday Club
Nan Pahl and Family
A look at the remarkable career of Salvation Army’s Nan Pahl