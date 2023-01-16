Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jessica Grace Shafer, 27. She had Huber release privileges and was approved to go to a medical appointment, but she didn’t come back.

Shafer was last seen wearing a purple jacket over a black sweatshirt and gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Deputies ask you to call (920) 386-3726 if you have information on where she might be but do not make contact with her. Online court records show Shafer, who’s formerly from Madison, is awaiting court hearings in Milwaukee County for retail theft and has convictions for issuing worthless checks in Marinette County and theft of moveable property in Jefferson County, all misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.