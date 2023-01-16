3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bad dog! Blame the owner?
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Conventional wisdom attributes a dog’s behavior -- specifically its aggressiveness -- to the breed.
Contrary to conventional wisdom, a new study says a dog’s aggressiveness is more likely the product of other factors, mostly involving its owner.
While a dog’s sex and size play a role (bigger dogs tend to be big softies), the study’s authors looked at the owner, their interactions, and the environment.
So spend some time with your best buddy and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz, who deTAILS what the study found.
