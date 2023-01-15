Two local non-profit organizations help keeping people warm in Brown County

Brown County NGO donation drive
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin winters can be brutal - which is why Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council hold their 12th Annual Blanketing Brown County Drive.

Both organizations co-hosted a special drop-off event today at the Lambeau Field parking lot - and organizers said it was a very busy day. Cierra Vey, Communications and Engagement Strategist from Brown County United said: “It’s been a wild ride so far, a lot of people have been bringing in boxes and trash bags full of new and used blankets.”

Donors are welcome until the 27th of this month. Locations can be found by scanning the QR code on the NGO’s website at browncountyunitedway.org

