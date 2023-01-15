Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall

A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student was caught on camera.
By Mario Diaz
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a sophomore was caught on cell phone video.

The incident captured on camera happened Wednesday at Humble High School.

The teacher, who was not identified, is seen slamming a student into a table first, before slamming them into a wall multiple times.

In the video, the 16-year-old student never appears to retaliate as the teacher shoves and holds him to several seconds.

Quanell X, an activist, said he has seen the video.

“This teacher was out of control,” he said. “In fact, his behavior reminds you of teachers gone wild.”

Elvert Bolden is the father of the student.

“No child should be having his hands, having a teacher who is supposed to be teaching and protecting him, sling him all over the room like he is a rag doll,” he said.

Bolden said the teacher in the video came in from another classroom to help a substitute teacher.

“All the students at the end of the day … just talking and being loud at the end of the day,” he said. “The teacher didn’t want it going on so he came over there and approached my son and tell my son to be quiet.”

The Humble Independent School District said this should not have happened and is unacceptable, and district police are investigating.

The student’s family and others said they are shocked at what the camera captured.

“I don’t want another student to feel the way my baby feels,” Bolden said. “May he be white, black, Hispanic, Asian. It does not matter to me.”

Quanell X said there is “no question and no doubt” that the teacher should be charged for their actions.

Bolden’s grandfather, Dr. James Bolden, drove eight hours overnight from Arkansas. He said the teacher should be terminated and not just placed on leave as the district has done.

Bolden is also making it clear that the family is not going away and will pursue legal action.

The school district said the teacher is unlikely to return after the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

