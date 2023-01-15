Speed and Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Marinette County crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Coleman man is dead after a crash Saturday in Marinette County in the Town of Pound.

Investigators say Nereo Martinez Rios, 36 was driving west on County Highway B when he lost control of his car, went airborne, hit several trees before landing in the ditch.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say Rios was not wearing a seatbelt and they believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

This is the first deadly crash this year in Marinette county.

