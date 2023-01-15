Speed and Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Marinette County crash

One killed in rollover crash
One killed in rollover crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Coleman man is dead after a crash Saturday in Marinette County in the Town of Pound.

Investigators say Nereo Martinez Rios, 36 was driving west on County Highway B when he lost control of his car, went airborne, hit several trees before landing in the ditch.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say Rios was not wearing a seatbelt and they believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

This is the first deadly crash this year in Marinette county.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the fire at Macht Village Programs in Lawrence.
Fire chief: Drivers were stopping on I-41 to take pictures of Macht Village fire
Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
Packers assistant athletic trainer Erin Roberge.
Green Bay Packers hire franchise’s first female full-time athletic trainer
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
fire truck
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

Latest News

Change caption before publishing
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid losing money to New Year’s Resolutions
Martin Luther King Day celebration in Brown County
Martin Luther King Day celebration in Brown County
Brown County NGO donation drive
Brown County NGO donation driveB
Martin Luther King Day celebration in Brown County
Two local non-profit organizations help keeping people warm in Brown County