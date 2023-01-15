People in Brown County honor Martin Luther King Junior’s life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reaching for the mountaintops - how do we get there?

That’s the theme for this year’s Martin-Luther-King-Day celebration.

People were filling Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in search for the answer.

Students from Washington and Lombardi Middle Schools were singing as part of the celebration. The program included readings from the “I have a dream” speech. Plus awards for Brown County Students who exercised their creativity - turning Dr. King’s messages into artwork and poetry.

The Martin-Luther-King-Committee also honored community members for their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Carlos Zuniga, a comunity award winner, obeserves: “That’s the first step, right? Is getting those people the exposure so then other individuals who are BIPOC standing back there wondering, can I ever be that person? You can. You absolutely can.” Robin Scott, also a community award winner, adds: “We’ll fight against the different manifestations of racism. We’ll fight against bigotry, xenophobia, the hoarding of resources from one group to another.”

