INCOMING SYSTEM BRINGS RAIN, FREEZING RAIN, AND SNOW; ICE DANGER FOR NORTHWOODS

High pressure has moved over to the Ohio River Valley bringing milder temperatures to northeast Wisconsin warming our highs to the upper 30s and a few 40s especially in southern Wisconsin. As high pressure moves eastward, the next winter system continues to strengthen over the lee of the Rockies after impacting the California coast with more flooding and heavy snow for the mountains. This system will move directly towards Wisconsin bringing both chances of rain and wintry mix starting Monday morning. The warm front will impact first creating scattered chances of rain. Heading into Monday night, the rain will convert over to a wintry mix with the Northwoods seeing snow AND freezing rain. The Northwoods could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice.

Because of the ice threat, the severe weather outlook has been put at a LOW risk, but if more ice is expected, the threat level will increase. In terms of snowfall, very little to no snowfall is expected because the ground will be too warm. The system will be done by Tuesday afternoon, but clouds will stay as high pressure from Canada brings colder air and north winds. By Thursday, another system will move through bringing a chance of snow. The snow looks to focus for the Fox Valley towards Sheboygan area, but things could change in the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Overcast and breezy. LOW: 33

MONDAY: All day chance of rain with freezing rain and snow for Northwoods. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Wintry mix possible, early icy roads. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, getting cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.