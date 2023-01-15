ICY MIX MONDAY NORTHWEST OF THE FOX VALLEY

Clouds will thicken tonight with rain and some wintry weather developing after midnight. Temperatures from in the Fox Valley to the south and east should remain above freezing leading to mainly rain. Locations northwest of the Fox Valley will be cold enough to support an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and/or light snow. A First Alert Weather Day is now in effect for Monday morning for locations northwest of the Fox Valley. Slick roads and travel may develop for the morning commute. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Shawano, Menominee, NW Oconto, and NW Marinette Counties.

Winter Weather Advisory Monday AM (WBAY)

Additional mixed precipitation or snow may continue across the north Monday afternoon but the rest of the area, including the Fox Valley, will be warm enough to support rain. High temperatures should range from the mid 30s to around 40°... more like mid March than mid January once again. Additional rain and snow will continue Monday night into Tuesday before the system winds down. A coating to an inch or two of snow may occur mainly north of the Fox Valley before things are said and done late Tuesday. Overall, this system may produce between 1/2″ and 1″ of moisture.

Are you a snow lover? Keep reading. Another weather maker Wednesday night and Thursday has a MUCH better chance at producing several inches of snow across northeast Wisconsin. But it all depends on the storm track. Early model data suggest the potential for at least 2″ to 6″ (plus or minus). This looks like the most promising winter storm in weeks for our area but it’s not set in stone just yet. stay tuned for more updates.

Snow Possible Thursday (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE 10-15+ MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Rain develops. Icy mix northwest of the Fox Valley. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. Icy mix northwest of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 39 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Areas of rain & snow. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow develops Wednesday night. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Areas of accumulating snow. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing flurries or light snow possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing flurries or light snow possible. HIGH: 32

