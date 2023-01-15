CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid losing money to New Year’s Resolutions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of us make resolutions for the New Year. Some of us promise to hit the gym. Others vow to declutter and make things more streamlined.

If you’re not careful, you could end up losing money.

January is a popular time to sign up for gym memberships. Fitness centers offer deals to new customers.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says to make sure you read the fine print and understand the cancellation policy.

Figure out your priorities. What’s most important to you? Location? Hours? The type of equipment or classes?

Ask questions about limited free trials. It’s a good way to determine if a gym is a good fit for you.

Don’t give in to sales pressure to join right away. A reputable fitness center will give you time to make an informed decision.

Read the contract carefully before signing it. Make sure all verbal promises are in writing. What is the cancellation policy? Make sure you understand the regular monthly fees and what they include. What happens if you move or the gym goes out of business?

Check bbb.org to read what customers said about the business and to see how the business responds to complaints.

This is also a popular time to get clean up and get rid of unwanted items.

The Better Business Bureau says to watch out for shady buyers online. If they offer to overpay for an item, that’s a scam.

Protect your personal information.

Avoid going outside the online platform to make the sale.

Don’t give out personal or banking information.

If you’re selling something close to your home, ask buyers to meet you in a safe place. Many local police departments offer safe online sales sites.

