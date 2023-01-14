Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant.

Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found two groups of people fighting. Law enforcement say the fight started in the bar before it moved out into the parking lot. Police say they found evidence that a handgun had been fired.

Police say witnesses told them that the shots were fired after the two groups split up into different vehicles and shots were fired at one of the cars before it left the area.

Officials say they do no know if a vehicle or a person/s were hit by the gunfire.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. 

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
Packers assistant athletic trainer Erin Roberge.
Green Bay Packers hire franchise’s first female full-time athletic trainer
Crews rescue a man from swampy woods.
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
Paul P. Schmidt
Police looking for convicted child sex offender from Appleton
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

Latest News

Shoppers walk past an unstaffed Salvation Army red kettle (WBAY file photo)
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal
Salvation Army red kettle campaign
A "perfect storm" hits non-profits and the people they help
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild weekend
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) and Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth (right)
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher