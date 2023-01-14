Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant.

Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found two groups of people fighting. Law enforcement say the fight started in the bar before it moved out into the parking lot. Police say they found evidence that a handgun had been fired.

Police say witnesses told them that the shots were fired after the two groups split up into different vehicles and shots were fired at one of the cars before it left the area.

Officials say they do no know if a vehicle or a person/s were hit by the gunfire.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.