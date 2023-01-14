QUIET SUNDAY, RAIN & SOME WINTRY WEATHER MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Clouds fill back in tonight, but they will help to keep us mild. Temperatures should hold steady in the mid 20s... which is where we should be for average HIGHS this time of year! Wind speeds slowly increase so it will be a bit brisk.

Sunday is shaping up to be breezy and mild. Look for highs from the mid to upper 30s. The tradeoff will be gusty SSE winds 10 to 25 mph. As per usual, it’s safe to assume more clouds than sunshine.

Our next weather maker moves in Sunday night and Monday. This is going to be a mild system for January with rain a pretty good bet on Monday across the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas. Locations north and west of the Fox Valley may be just cold enough to support an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. This could easily grease up roads again. Some frozen precipitation may carry over into Monday night and Tuesday across the north, while locations farther south remain warm enough for rain to continue. There may be a few inches of snow that end up accumulating near the U.P. border before things wind down Tuesday. Bottom line: the best chance of wintry weather early in the week looks to be north and northwest of the Fox Valley.

A second system Thursday COULD produce some additional snow across the entire area but it all depends on the track it takes. It’s still too early to tell. We had a similar storm last week that ended up taking the southern track and this one could do the same thing.

Overall, the coming week will be relatively mild for January with no bitterly cold, Arctic air in sight.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: S 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SSE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Steady temperatures. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain. Wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Areas of rain. Wintry mix or snow possible NORTH. Blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Chance of snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or flurries. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.