OVERCAST, GLOOMY WEEKEND WITH MILD HIGHS, NEXT SYSTEM BRINGS RAIN & FREEZING RAIN

By Bo Fogal
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure has changed the wind from the north to the south helping to bring mild temperatures to northeast Wisconsin. Although mild temperatures will return by Sunday, cloudy skies will sadly continue for several more days. High pressure will stay for Saturday and Sunday before the next system moves over Wisconsin on Monday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s then warm up to the upper 30s by Sunday. A few towns might even reach 40 degrees on Sunday, but it’ll still be cloudy. Winds will increase from the south on Sunday between 10-20 mph.

By Monday, the next system will impact northeast Wisconsin starting Monday morning with chances of rain and freezing rain. This system will be the same one that has caused flooding in California. Rain will continue off and on through Monday into Monday night before converting over to a wintry mix for the Northwoods area Tuesday morning. Some areas in the Northwoods could see a tenth of an inch of ice by Tuesday. Otherwise, everyone else will see rain and could see about a quarter to a half an inch of rain. Temperatures will remain consistent in the upper 30s and lower 40s before cooling down by the end of the week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Overcast, brief moments of clearing in the afternoon. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Not as cold night, mostly cloudy. LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer highs. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

MONDAY: All day chance of rain. Wintry mix for Northwoods. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and freezing rain (NORTHWOODS). Mostly cloudy afternoon. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 31

