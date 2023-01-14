INTERVIEW: One-on-one with U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Congressman Mike Gallagher added to his Capitol duties this week. The Republican from De Pere was named chair of the House Select Committee on China. Creating this committee was the second act of the new, Republican-led House.

The congressman was back in town Friday, meeting with supporters, but he took some time to talk with Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth about his new role in D.C.

Rep. Gallagher has been very vocal about his concerns about China. We ask how the committee will give him a platform to address those concerns and what threats the Chinese Community Party should concern people back in Wisconsin.

Both of Wisconsin’s Democratic representatives in Congress voted against the committee. We reached out to the offices of Rep. Mark Pocan and Rep. Gwen Moore for comment but have not heard back at the time of this writing.

