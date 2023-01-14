INTERVIEW: One-on-one with U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher

Rep. Gallagher (R-Green Bay) was named Chair of the new House Select Committee on China
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Congressman Mike Gallagher added to his Capitol duties this week. The Republican from De Pere was named chair of the House Select Committee on China. Creating this committee was the second act of the new, Republican-led House.

The congressman was back in town Friday, meeting with supporters, but he took some time to talk with Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth about his new role in D.C.

Rep. Gallagher has been very vocal about his concerns about China. We ask how the committee will give him a platform to address those concerns and what threats the Chinese Community Party should concern people back in Wisconsin.

Both of Wisconsin’s Democratic representatives in Congress voted against the committee. We reached out to the offices of Rep. Mark Pocan and Rep. Gwen Moore for comment but have not heard back at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire engulfed the business that helps children with emotional problems.
Fire destroys building for children with severe emotional, behavioral needs
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Court rejects motion to dismiss case against teen charged in fatal crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed
TikTok
Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (file image)
Wisconsin elections commissioner blasted for voting comments