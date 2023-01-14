Greater Green Bay Chamber launches new accelerator program

Accelerator program Greater Green Bay
Accelerator program Greater Green Bay(Greater Green Bay Chamber)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to launch “Build Up”, a 10- week tech accelerator program that provides a virtual and/or hybrid format offering coaching from experienced entrepreneurs. Build Up will help validate business models, accelerate innovation, and build strong teams.

“The Build Up program will allow for those more experienced in an industry to help foster the next generation of innovators,” said Laurie Radke, Chamber President and CEO. “It will be exciting to see the momentum that will be created and how it will only enhance the entrepreneurial landscape of Greater Green Bay.”

The program is tailored to startups in Idea or Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage, offering a wide range of benefits such as industry-specific workshops, one-on-one coaching sessions, and connections to a vast network of successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders. At the conclusion of the program, participants will have a chance to showcase their business ideas to the community and stakeholders.

“If you’re an early-stage founder in Northeast Wisconsin, don’t miss this opportunity to accelerate the growth of your tech business,” said Lamarr Banks, Urban Hub Manager.

Applications for the program are now being accepted, with a cutoff date of February 19th at 11:59 p.m. The program will culminate in the Build Up Showcase to be held May 4th at the Urban Hub in downtown Green Bay.

For qualifications and to complete the application, please visit GreaterGBC.org/Buildup. 

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
Packers assistant athletic trainer Erin Roberge.
Green Bay Packers hire franchise’s first female full-time athletic trainer
Crews rescue a man from swampy woods.
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
Paul P. Schmidt
Police looking for convicted child sex offender from Appleton
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

Latest News

Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
Shoppers walk past an unstaffed Salvation Army red kettle (WBAY file photo)
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal
Salvation Army red kettle campaign
A "perfect storm" hits non-profits and the people they help
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild weekend