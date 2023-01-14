Greater Green Bay Chamber launches new accelerator program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to launch “Build Up”, a 10- week tech accelerator program that provides a virtual and/or hybrid format offering coaching from experienced entrepreneurs. Build Up will help validate business models, accelerate innovation, and build strong teams.

“The Build Up program will allow for those more experienced in an industry to help foster the next generation of innovators,” said Laurie Radke, Chamber President and CEO. “It will be exciting to see the momentum that will be created and how it will only enhance the entrepreneurial landscape of Greater Green Bay.”

The program is tailored to startups in Idea or Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage, offering a wide range of benefits such as industry-specific workshops, one-on-one coaching sessions, and connections to a vast network of successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders. At the conclusion of the program, participants will have a chance to showcase their business ideas to the community and stakeholders.

“If you’re an early-stage founder in Northeast Wisconsin, don’t miss this opportunity to accelerate the growth of your tech business,” said Lamarr Banks, Urban Hub Manager.

Applications for the program are now being accepted, with a cutoff date of February 19th at 11:59 p.m. The program will culminate in the Build Up Showcase to be held May 4th at the Urban Hub in downtown Green Bay.

For qualifications and to complete the application, please visit GreaterGBC.org/Buildup.

