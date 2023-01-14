CLOUDS STICK AROUND FOR THE WEEKEND... MILDER TEMPS

The persistent clouds will continue tonight and throughout the weekend, although some sunny breaks are possible at times on Saturday. Winds will be light and temperatures will dip to around 20° to begin Saturday. Despite the clouds the south wind will lead to highs back into the lower half of the 30s. A southerly wind could gust to 25 mph Sunday pushing temperatures to around 40 degrees.

Next week looks unsettled... rain showers arrive Monday morning. At the onset of precipitation, some northern areas could see ice or a wintry mix before changing to rain during the day. Soaking rain showers will be ongoing most of the day with much of Northeast Wisconsin seeing 0.25″ to 0.5″ by the time everything wraps up Tuesday. Again, some across the Northwoods could see snow mixing with the rain.

Another system could impact the region late next week. While there is still a fair amount of uncertainty regarding the eventual track of that system, for now we have a chance for accumulating snow in the forecast. Temperatures should also trend cooler behind that system next weekend. As far as the details of specific timing, how much snow, etc. you’ll have to check back for updates as the forecast becomes more certain. Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy. Cold and calm. LOW: 18

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Not as cold with less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Late mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a lingering mix of rain and snow. Breezy at times. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Continued cloudy and mild. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler, but still warmer than average. HIGH: 32

