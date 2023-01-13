Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the Christmas season now over, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay announced the results of its annual donation drive, and the non-profit says it fell short.

The Salvation Army had a goal of raising $1.3 million during the holiday season. It missed by 14%, or $183,000 short.

Salvation Army Major Matt O’Neil said he doesn’t expect any programs to be outright cut but they could suffer staffing or supply shortages during the upcoming year.

The Community Foundation of Greater Green Bay says several non-profit organizations reported a drop in donations during the holidays. They blame a “perfect storm” of the pandemic, inflation, and the threat of a recession making money tight for many area families.

“Non-profits, in particular, saw a huge increase in demand for services in that time,” Amber Pulach, senior vice president of community impact for the Community Foundation, said. “They rallied and met their needs, but there’s an aftereffect from that. And when you pair that with coming into this economically challenging time, and then you see people potentially pull back on giving just a bit to deal with their own economic situations, that’s just kind of a tornado of problems for non-profits.”

Both the Salvation Army and the Community Foundation say money may be tight for people this year, too. O’Neil hopes they don’t fall short this year again.

“With people coming back out to volunteer more and more, you know, we were up in volunteers this year, but we still fell short a little bit in kettles. And, we -- the more and more people get out, we’re hoping the pandemic is more in the past now and moving forward to what the new normal looks like. I’m optimistic. I’m always optimistic,” O’Neil said.

They still hope community members will donate what they can to help non-profits, but if money is an issue volunteering your time is the next best thing.

