Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the first Supreme Court was established back in 1789, there were six judges.

In 1869, they increased that number to 9 justices, where it’s been ever since.

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson is now introducing a “Keep the Nine” bill, which would solidify that number forever.

The idea is the make 9 the constitutional number, which would protect the size of the court from whichever party is in power.

“People understand that the size of the Supreme Court should not just ping pong up and down based on whatever the most recent election results were,” said Johnson.

The current Supreme Court regained this conservative majority with justices appointed under the trump administration -

Democrats have expressed concern that these Supreme Court appointments are life-time positions in which voters have no say.

This “Keep the Nine” bill currently has 97 co-sponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire engulfed the business that helps children with emotional problems.
Fire destroys building for children with severe emotional, behavioral needs
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Court rejects motion to dismiss case against teen charged in fatal crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

TikTok
Gov. Evers officially issues order banning TikTok on state-issued devices
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (file image)
Wisconsin elections commissioner blasted for voting comments
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers her second inauguration address.
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs