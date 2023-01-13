Police looking for convicted child sex offender from Appleton

Paul P. Schmidt
Paul P. Schmidt(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a convicted child sex offender who has left his residence in Appleton.

Paul P. Schmidt, 51, is on supervision for two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He’s on Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry for life.

He’s believed to be driving a 2013 red Kia Optima with license plate ARJ5907.

Police believe Schmidt is headed to northern Wisconsin. His vehicle was last spotted in the Green Bay area.

Schmidt is described as 5′8″ and 193 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He has a warrant out through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating probation.

If you see Schmidt, do not approach him. Contact your local law enforcement.

You can also report tips to APDTips@appleton.org.

In 2004, Schmidt pleaded no contest to two charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in Outagamie County. He was found guilty and sentenced to eight years and six months in prison and 20 years on Extended Supervision. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

