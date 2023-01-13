Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday.

Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.

“We’re in a position, fortunately, to be able to do these things to help other people out, and we thought it’d be a great idea just to give back a little bit to the community, to those who aren’t as fortunate as us, and our employees stepped up. They did a great job, and we’re happy they got to do that as well,” Phil Wisneski of Oneida Retail public relations said.

Oneida also put on two other drives for the shelter. One resulted in a donation of $1,000 worth of cleaning supplies, and the other delivered toys to children in the shelter around Christmastime.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.