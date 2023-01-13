Nixon named first-team All-Pro, Alexander second-team selection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The unexpected breakout star of the season, kick returner Keisean Nixon, has been named to the first-team All-Pro list. Cornerback Jaire Alexander earns second-team selection.

Nixon is receiving the honor for the first time in his career after racking up 1,009 yards on kickoff returns, a league best. That includes a 105-yard return for a touchdown against the Vikings. He averaged 28.83 yards a kickoff return.

The 25-year-old received 44 of the 50 first-place votes for kickoff returner.

Meanwhile, this is Alexander’s second time being named second-team All-Pro. He had five interceptions and 14 passes defensed in his 16 games started this season. The fifth-year cornerback recorded 56 tackles, 41 of those solo tackles, and four tackles for a loss.

