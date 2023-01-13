Nixon named first-team All-Pro, Alexander second-team selection

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The unexpected breakout star of the season, kick returner Keisean Nixon, has been named to the first-team All-Pro list. Cornerback Jaire Alexander earns second-team selection.

Nixon is receiving the honor for the first time in his career after racking up 1,009 yards on kickoff returns, a league best. That includes a 105-yard return for a touchdown against the Vikings. He averaged 28.83 yards a kickoff return.

The 25-year-old received 44 of the 50 first-place votes for kickoff returner.

Meanwhile, this is Alexander’s second time being named second-team All-Pro. He had five interceptions and 14 passes defensed in his 16 games started this season. The fifth-year cornerback recorded 56 tackles, 41 of those solo tackles, and four tackles for a loss.

