Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

fire truck
fire truck(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday.

Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.

Wengrzyn died from complications from cancer this past Sunday, January 8. A public visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Assumption BVM Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., in Pulaski.

Visitation will be followed by a service at 11 a.m., and then there will be a procession of fire vehicles to the parish cemetery. The procession will line up at Assumption BVM at noon and leave the church going west on Pulaski St., then turning north on Main St. to the cemetery.

