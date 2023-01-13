Kewaskum man pleads guilty to wastewater discharge in California

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to violating an environmental order for his wastewater treatment plant in California.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, is the former owner of Klean Waters Inc. -- a company with a permit to treat non-hazardous industrial wastewater. As a condition of the permit, Klean Waters had to test and treat the wastewater to ensure the pollutants were below certain levels before being discharged into Orange County’s sewers.

Prosecutors say in April 2015, Miller “knowingly caused” Klean Waters to discharge wastewater without testing it, “so that the type and concentration of pollutants in the wastewater remained unknown.”

The indictment last year alleged Klean Waters was suspected of discharging untreated wastewater that included firefighting foam and various metals.

Miller faces a maximum of 3 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April. His former company could be fined up to $50,000 and put on probation for 3 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says as part of a plea bargain, the government will move to dismiss a conspiracy charge against Miller and Klean Waters at the sentencing. That indictment claimed the company was suspected of discharging wastewater that wasn’t pre-treated since 2012, that it tampered with monitoring devices from the Orange County Sanitation District, and that it prevented inspectors from reviewing company documents or collecting samples.

The conspiracy charge would have carried up to 8 years in prison for Miller and $300,000 in fines for the company. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not indicate whether the charge was dismissed or

The case was investigated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division and the FBI.

