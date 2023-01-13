Investigators do not believe Lawrence fire criminal in nature

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators do not believe a fire that destroyed a business in Brown County Thursday is criminal in nature.

Macht Village Programs caught fire early Thursday morning in the Town of Lawrence. The business helps children with severe emotional and behavioral needs.

Action 2 News spoke with the Lawrence Fire Chief Friday for an update at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but again, investigators do not believe it was caused by a criminal act.

The chief says he has a major concern: the number of people who stopped along I-41 to take pictures and video of the scene. Brittany Schmidt will report on those concerns Friday on Action 2 News.

As Action 2 News first reported, smoke from the fire in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive could be seen from the interstate during the morning commute.

Drivers called to report the fire at about 6:30 a.m. It slowed traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Crews attempted to do a primary search of the building but had to pull out as the building started to collapse.

“There was no lights on. We couldn’t see anyone inside. We attempted to put crews inside of the building to do a primary search for people,” Asst. Chief Luke Pasterski said.

They weren’t inside for very long.

“The backside of the building started to collapse and the crews immediately pulled out of the building for safety reasons,” Pasterski said. “As the fire progressed, more and more parts of the building continued to collapse.”

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The loss of the building leaves a major hole in the lives of families who use its services to help their children with severe emotional and behavioral issues. CLICK HERE to hear from a family impacted by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.