INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline

It was an 8-year study involving nearly 11,000 people
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, international study links eating habits to cognitive decline.

The Alzheimer’s Association points to new research from an 8-year study of nearly 11,000 people in Brazil that found people who get 20% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods had a 28% faster decline in cognitive scores compared to those who ate the least amount.

Ultra-processed foods include many fast foods, soda, potato chips, frozen pizzas, ice cream -- yeah, some favorites.

Kate Kahles, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter, joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about this study and how far back research goes connecting eating habits with cognitive abilities.

Kahles also tells us about a large-scale U.S. Pointer research project that began four years ago and will continue through 2024.

And she leaves us with some food for thought about our upcoming Super Bowl parties.

