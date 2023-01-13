Frito-Lay makes large donation to kids through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

The food donations will be distributed to children in backpacks
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin received a nutritious boost with a large donation of food to its Appleton campus.

Frito-Lay’s “Food for Good” program donated 250 pre-packed boxes of juice pouches, milk, cereal, and chili with beans. They’ll be distributed to children in backpacks.

The donation was timed ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Frito-Lay thought it was a great way to start off the new year as the program plans to do similar work in Wisconsin throughout the year.

“This is just the first step. We plan to continue to partner with Feeding America moving forward throughout the 2023 year, whether it’s an event like Food for Good or just coming out and lending a hand, anything we can do to give back to the local community,” Frito-Lay’s zone business manager, Matt Hudson, said.

The “Food for Good” program donates to organizations nationwide to help make food more accessible to people in need.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire engulfed the business that helps children with emotional problems.
Fire destroys building for children with severe emotional, behavioral needs
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Court rejects motion to dismiss case against teen charged in fatal crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Safe Shelter on Oneida Reservation
Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter
Tonna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were murdered in March, 1992
Tony Haase ordered to face trial for 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) and Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth (right)
INTERVIEW: 1-on-1 with Rep. Mike Gallagher
Person makes a donation to a Salvation Army red kettle
DEBRIEF: Salvation Army fundraising shortfall