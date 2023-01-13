Frito-Lay makes large donation to kids through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin received a nutritious boost with a large donation of food to its Appleton campus.

Frito-Lay’s “Food for Good” program donated 250 pre-packed boxes of juice pouches, milk, cereal, and chili with beans. They’ll be distributed to children in backpacks.

The donation was timed ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Frito-Lay thought it was a great way to start off the new year as the program plans to do similar work in Wisconsin throughout the year.

“This is just the first step. We plan to continue to partner with Feeding America moving forward throughout the 2023 year, whether it’s an event like Food for Good or just coming out and lending a hand, anything we can do to give back to the local community,” Frito-Lay’s zone business manager, Matt Hudson, said.

The “Food for Good” program donates to organizations nationwide to help make food more accessible to people in need.

