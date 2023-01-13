First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday.

The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook.

First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.

They called for an airlift, but no helicopters were available.

Crews got on UTVs, but they became stuck in the swamp.

It took about 90 minutes to get the patient to the road.

“The patient was carried out of the swamp in a stokes basket by firefighters to the ambulance where he was transported to a hospital for treatment,” reads a statement from Chilton Fire.

The man had suffered orthopedic injuries.

“This was a man and women power intensive rescue, to say the least,” says Chilton fire.

Chilton received help from New Holstein and Stockbridge Fire, Ascension Calumet Ambulance, and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

