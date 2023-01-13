Crews investigating cause of house fire in Two Rivers

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suffered smoke inhalation during a house fire in Two Rivers early Friday.

At about 1:27 a.m., the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor.

The resident, an adult male, escaped on his own.

Crews found fire in the basement. It extended to a first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 2 a.m. Crews remained on scene for ventilation and investigation.

City of Two Rivers EMS helped the resident who suffered smoke inhalation on scene. He was treated for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The home sustained fire, smoke, and heat damage to the basement and smoke damage to the first floor.

The department says the fire started in the basement, but the cause is under investigation.

The fire department received help from the Two Rivers Police Department, Manitowoc Fire Department, Mishicot Fire Department, and Mishicot ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire engulfed the business that helps children with emotional problems.
Fire destroys building for children with severe emotional, behavioral needs
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Court rejects motion to dismiss case against teen charged in fatal crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Paul P. Schmidt
Police looking for convicted child sex offender from Appleton
Nan Pahl and Family
A look at the remarkable career of Salvation Army’s Nan Pahl
January 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool Friday
Crews rescue a man from swampy woods.
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods