Crews investigating cause of house fire in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suffered smoke inhalation during a house fire in Two Rivers early Friday.

At about 1:27 a.m., the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor.

The resident, an adult male, escaped on his own.

Crews found fire in the basement. It extended to a first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 2 a.m. Crews remained on scene for ventilation and investigation.

City of Two Rivers EMS helped the resident who suffered smoke inhalation on scene. He was treated for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The home sustained fire, smoke, and heat damage to the basement and smoke damage to the first floor.

The department says the fire started in the basement, but the cause is under investigation.

The fire department received help from the Two Rivers Police Department, Manitowoc Fire Department, Mishicot Fire Department, and Mishicot ambulance.

