COOLER TREND AND GRADUAL CLEARING... THEN A MILDER WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North winds are drawing in a taste of seasonably cold January weather. Our temperatures are still expected to be in the 20s today, with wind chills in the teens. That north wind will settle down as we get towards sunset.

Any snow flurries that formed this morning will weaken. Otherwise, our lingering clouds will slowly give way to some sunshine, especially this afternoon. That’s because of high pressure building into Wisconsin.

As the high pressure system pulls away this weekend, our temperatures will rise again. We’ll get highs in the low to middle 30s tomorrow, followed by highs around 40 on Sunday. A breezy south wind late in the weekend will give us another round of highs that are about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of January.

Next week looks unsettled. We’re expecting periods of rain Monday and Tuesday. Areas across the Northwoods may also have some wintry mixed precipitation. Then, we’ll have to keep a sharp on eye on a weathermaker arriving on Thursday... It’s on track to bring us a round of accumulating snow. A “handful” of inches may be on the way, although this far out into the future, our confidence level is low. Stay tuned for more information about this storm system over the next several days...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW/S 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Colder and blustery. Early flurries possible. A gradual clearing. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold and calm. LOW: 15

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. Less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Morning freezing rain possible NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. A slushy mix NORTH. Breezy at times. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Continued cloudy. Cool and calmer. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Accumulating snow and wind. A wintry mix lakeside. Slippery travel. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire engulfed the business that helps children with emotional problems.
Fire destroys building for children with severe emotional, behavioral needs
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Court rejects motion to dismiss case against teen charged in fatal crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

January 13 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery winds
First Alert Weather
BLUSTERY WITH A GRADUAL CLEARING... THEN A MILDER WEEKEND
January 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool Friday
First Alert Weather
COOLER FRIDAY... TURNING MILD AGAIN THIS WEEKEND