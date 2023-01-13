COOLER TREND AND GRADUAL CLEARING... THEN A MILDER WEEKEND

North winds are drawing in a taste of seasonably cold January weather. Our temperatures are still expected to be in the 20s today, with wind chills in the teens. That north wind will settle down as we get towards sunset.

Any snow flurries that formed this morning will weaken. Otherwise, our lingering clouds will slowly give way to some sunshine, especially this afternoon. That’s because of high pressure building into Wisconsin.

As the high pressure system pulls away this weekend, our temperatures will rise again. We’ll get highs in the low to middle 30s tomorrow, followed by highs around 40 on Sunday. A breezy south wind late in the weekend will give us another round of highs that are about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of January.

Next week looks unsettled. We’re expecting periods of rain Monday and Tuesday. Areas across the Northwoods may also have some wintry mixed precipitation. Then, we’ll have to keep a sharp on eye on a weathermaker arriving on Thursday... It’s on track to bring us a round of accumulating snow. A “handful” of inches may be on the way, although this far out into the future, our confidence level is low. Stay tuned for more information about this storm system over the next several days...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW/S 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Colder and blustery. Early flurries possible. A gradual clearing. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold and calm. LOW: 15

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. Less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Morning freezing rain possible NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. A slushy mix NORTH. Breezy at times. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Continued cloudy. Cool and calmer. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Accumulating snow and wind. A wintry mix lakeside. Slippery travel. HIGH: 32

