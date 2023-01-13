COOLER FRIDAY... TURNING MILD AGAIN THIS WEEKEND

A brisk northerly wind will be ongoing tonight and through the early afternoon Friday. A few flurries remain possible overnight. Lows will dip into the upper teens north with mid 20s through the Fox Valley and Lakeside. Friday will be a colder day with highs limited to the upper 20s. The morning will start out on a cloudy note, but sunshine should gradually return to the area during the afternoon.

The clouds will return over the course of Saturday. After a colder morning with lows in the teens, highs will get back into the 30s. Those warmer temperatures will continue on Sunday. Look for highs to reach the lower 40s Sunday and Monday. Our next weathermaker arrives Monday morning. While there may be a touch of mix across northern areas early on, this is going to be a rain event across the state. Look for a steady, soaking rain through the day. Some light mix is again possible across norther areas Monday night through Tuesday morning as this system departs. Tuesday’s temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon will be a quiet period in between storm systems. Another weathermaker looks to get into our area late Wednesday. It’s still early, so there’s plenty of uncertainty. But for now, it appears this system will be our next shot at some measurable snow. Temperatures should also trend closer to average behind this system next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. Chills in the teens. LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Clouds gradually decrease. Blustery through midday. Slightly colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Some early sun, then clouds increase. Not as breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Still mild. Some late mix NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Early rain and mix, then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued mild. Snow or wintry mix at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers, some rain-mix possible SOUTH. Breezy. HIGH: 35

