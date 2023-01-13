3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad goes back to space
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels like it’s been a while since Brad devoted so much of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to space news. It looks like we have to go back to December 7 for so much space content.
Your wait is over! Today’s headlines include:
- Russia’s leaking space capsule
- News on the Artemis Orion after its trip around the moon and splashdown
- R.I.P. Chinese Mars rover?
- A green comet will appear in our sky for the first time since the Stone Age, when Neanderthals still walked the Earth
