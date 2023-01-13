3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad goes back to space

A long-lost green comet, a leaking spacecraft, an update on the Artemis Orion moon capsule
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels like it’s been a while since Brad devoted so much of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to space news. It looks like we have to go back to December 7 for so much space content.

Your wait is over! Today’s headlines include:

  • Russia’s leaking space capsule
  • News on the Artemis Orion after its trip around the moon and splashdown
  • R.I.P. Chinese Mars rover?
  • A green comet will appear in our sky for the first time since the Stone Age, when Neanderthals still walked the Earth

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
The fire engulfed the business that helps children with emotional problems.
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
Police lights generic
Oshkosh police break up fight at Merrill Middle School
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip

Latest News

School Bus Crash
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
Neenah High School
Neenah students hurt when bus slides off road
Sierra Pecore sobbed throughout the preliminary hearing where a judge refused to dismiss her...
15-year-old charged in fatal crash could face trial
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Court rejects motion to dismiss case against teen charged in fatal crash
Fire engulfs Macht Village Programs
Macht Village fire leaves families waiting for news